Former surgeon and head of cardiovascular surgery at Blackpool Victoria Hospital charged with sex offences
and live on Freeview channel 276
On Tuesday 14th of March last year, Lancashire police were contacted by the hospital who reported a number of allegations of sexual assault on six employees at the Trust.
Following an investigation and after consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service a man has now been charged.
Amal Bose, 54, of Thurnham near Lancaster, has been charged with 14 counts of Sexual Assault Contrary to Section 3 Sexual Offences Act 2003 relating to six female victims.
The alleged offending occurred between 2017 and 2022. Some of the counts encompass more than one incident.
The alleged victims were all members of staff at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.
Mr Bose was charged on Friday and has been bailed to appear at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court on June 7.
Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log 1179 of May 17th.