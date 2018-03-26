Haydock Warriors 52-18 Heysham Atoms

Heysham Atoms got off to a terrible start against Haydock Warriors in their North West Mens Premier League clash, and although they eventually made a fight of it they went down 52-18.

The Atoms were 20 points behind after just 22 minutes, but they gradually got themselves back into the game with tries from Dan Rodriguez in the 31st minute and Jack Edmondson in the 39th minute as the home team led 24-8 at the break.

The Atoms again crossed the line for two tries in the second half.

First, Jack Edmondson broke the line and finished off in the right hand corner and hooker Josh Whyke burrowed his way over from dummy half for his first try of the season.

Haydock finished strongly scoring three converted tries in the last 10 mins as they chanced their arm with some risky plays that all went to hand and gave the score a very lob-sided look.