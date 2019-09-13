Have you spotted man carrying full-size cross for God on Morecambe prom?

You might see a man or woman selling ice-cream on the promenade, someone cycling, walking or simply sitting...but rarely a man battling against a lively wind carrying a big, heavy cross.

But that is exactly what Paul Mclachlan was doing, walking determinedly along the seafront, stopping occasionally to lay down his challenging burden.

Intrigued by the sight, a number of people stopped Paul to ask him about his mission – something he welcomed.

For it gave him an opportunity to talk about his faith and how, carrying the cross, was a personal way of expressing his commitment.

Paul, who was born in Over Kellet, is a member of the Father’s House church in Lancaster and will be taking part in the Gospel Bayfest at The Platform from September 27 to 29.

And it’s not the first time he has carried a cross. He did so at Easter this year, walking a few miles shouldering a 10ft wooden cross.

“It was an honour to carry the cross and seeing my family walking on Good Friday was something I’ll never forget,” he said.