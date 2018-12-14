Have you seen this man who is missing and his relatives are worried

Police believe a man missing since December 10 might be in Lancashire.

Gareth Shutt was last seen at Keighley railway station at 7.45pm on Monday (December 10).

The 33-year-old is believed to have boarded the 7.42pm service to Lancaster.

It is thought he may have left the train before it reached the city as he failed to leave the train in Lancaster when it arrived at 9.15pm and has not been seen since.

Enquiries are continuing into the whereabouts of Gareth, who is described as being of slim build and around 5ft 6ins tall and comes from Keighley.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue Superdry coat with green writing, dark denim jeans, grey Nike trainers with luminous yellow laces and a grey hooded top.

Detective Sergeant Steve Wedge of Bradford District CID, said: “We are increasingly concerned about Gareth’s welfare and would like to speak with anyone who has seen or has information about him.

“Anyone who can assist our enquiry is asked to contact Bradford District CID at West Yorkshire Police on 101 referencing police log 1861 of December 10.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bradford District CID at West Yorkshire Police on 101 referencing log 1861 of 10 December.