Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Detectives investigating an assault on a British Transport Police officer are appealing for information.

On Wednesday 9 August shortly after 8.30pm an officer was assaulted in the process of handcuffing a man at Lancaster Railway Station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The officer was pushed to the ground resulting in him receiving a serious injury which is likely to have a long term impact on his ability to work.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives have conducted a number of enquiries into the incident and believe Richard Tyson, 40, who has links to Preston and Carnforth may have useful information which could assist their investigation.

Detectives have conducted a number of enquiries into the incident and believe Richard Tyson, 40, who has links to Preston and Carnforth may have useful information which could assist their investigation.