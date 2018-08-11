Have you see missing teen Leah?

Police in Lancashire are appealing for help to trace a missing teenager.

Concern is growing for Leah Burns, 15, after she was last seen in Lancaster city centre at about 3pm yesterday (Friday).

Leah, from Kendal in Cumbria, was visiting Lancaster but has no connection there.

The teenager does have links to Blackburn, Preston and Manchester, however.

She is described as slim, with very long dark-brown hair with the ends dyes a caramel colour and wearing heavy make-up.

She was last seen wearing a grey jumper, indigo ripped skinny jeans and black, sparkly trainers.

PC Natalie Craddock, of Lancaster Police, said: “We are growing concerned about Leah and I would appeal to anyone who has seen her to contact police.

“I would also urge Leah herself to contact us if she sees this appeal to let us know she is ok.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 1698 of August 10th