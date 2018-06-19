Have a go.........at alpaca walking

The Alpaca from Peru may well be known as pack animals and their fleece highly valued for its silkiness but they make great pets too and animal lovers are taking advantage of getting up close and personal with these lovable, sensitive and intelligent creatures

Why: Captivating, friendly and very cute , experiences with alpacas are growing in popularity. A wonderful family activity to get everyone outdoors and learning more about these animals.

Alpaca walking is a family activity growing in popularity

How it works: Many alpaca farms are offering experiences where visitors can get up close and personal with the animals, during walking sessions, guides will teach how to halter, lead and communicate with the animals. Sessions can be an hour to around 90 minutes

Benefits: Llamas and Alpacas are fantastic creatures at putting people at ease. They are known for their loving, friendly and non-judgemental characteristics and are now being used as part of therapy programmes to help people with emotional, physical and stress related problems. Animals can help people to re-focus them on their environment and instigate a feeling of trust in the animal

Alpaca facts

Alpacas are part of the Camelidae family, which includes llamas, guanacos and vicunas from South America.

Their coats are waterproof which means some of the silkiest, most versatile fibre found in nature.

So where can you give it a go?

Alpaca Experience at Ivy Dene Farm, St Michael’s on Wyre

Judy and husband Alan own six acres of land and own a family of alpacas offering visitors interactions, and also a walk/trek on the halter with Alpacas.

www.alpaca-experience.co.uk

Bowland farm, Bolton by Bowland

Alpaca Trekking in the heart of the Ribble Valley. The farm team offer morning and afternoon treks starting and finishing at the farm. This is a great way to get up and close and experience these wonderful animals.

http://www.bowlandanimalexperienceltd.co.uk

Farmer Parrs

The farms’ Alpacas live along side the Llama family happily and visitor experiences include morning feeding sessions with many of the farm’s animals

For more information, visit www.farmerparrs.com

