Harriet spearheads Regalo growth

Lancaster-based Hotfoot Design has appointed Harriet Russell to head up the sales and marketing of its popular gift voucher platform Regalo – which is used by hotels, restaurants, bars and spas to increase online sales through their websites and social media.

Hailing from Scotland, Harriet studied art in Dundee before joining a leading magazine as art editor, then going on to launch her own business in Lancaster.

Harriet said: “I’m so delighted to be joining Hotfoot at such an exciting time for the company. Regalo offers growing hospitality venues a way to reach new customers and increase revenue, and I can’t wait to introduce it to clients across Lancashire, Cumbria and beyond.”

Aidan Watt, technical director and partner at Hotfoot Design adds: “It is fantastic to have Harriet on board.

“We designed and built Regalo to help hospitality and leisure businesses generate more direct revenue, while increasing loyalty and footfall, and Harriet is very well placed to lead the charge having worked in the sector over the last few years.”

Regalo was launched in early 2017 at the Northern Restaurant and Bar Exhibition in Manchester and at the Lakes Hospitality Trade Show in Cumbria. Current clients include Lancaster Brewery, which uses Regalo to sell gift vouchers across its hotels, restaurants and bars in Lancashire and Cumbria, and Upham Group, which has deployed Regalo at its 16 pubs and hotels in the southern counties.