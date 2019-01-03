Gritters are out in Blackpool, Lancaster, Wyre and Fylde today as temperatures are set to plummet

Both Lancashire County and Blackpool Council have said that all priority routes in Blackpool, Lancaster, Wyre and Fylde districts are to be gritted today.

Weather predictions of frost with temperatures falling well below zero have been advised by the Met Office and salt will be applied to all priority routes.

Gritters are out in force tonight

Motorists are advised to drive carefully even on treated surfaces.

Priority routes only cover a third of the highway network and ice patches can develop on treated surfaces caused by water run-off from fields or other sources. Ice is most likely on untreated surfaces.

Priority routes are determined as:

++ Non-trunk Motorways and 'A' roads which are the main routes across Lancashire;

++ 'B' roads which are routes in and out of towns; roads which lead to hospitals, emergency service stations, main employment centres, and important public transport routes;

++ Single routes into villages.