Green wristband scheme to help missing children locate parents at crowded Blackpool Air Show

Police have advised parents to take extra precautions to prevent losing their children as thousands are expected to attend the second day of Blackpool Air Show today (Sunday Aug 14).
A post on Facebook said they “lost count of the number of children that were reported missing or found without parents” during the first day of the event.
Sergeant Gemma Barr said: “Please keep your children close. Identify a place as a meeting point if someone gets lost and show them where they can find Police, Coastguard, Stewards etc.
We also have these wristbands which would help us find grown ups in the case of your child being found. Please ask us or Coastguard for one.
Alternatively, just write your number on your child's hand.”
All children and parents were reunited safely on Saturday.