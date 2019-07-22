Green Flag awards honour for parks in Morecambe and Lancaster

Five of Lancaster and Morecambe’s parks and open spaces have been awarded the coveted Green Flag award.

For the first time Regent Park in Morecambe has obtained the prestigious accolade while Torrisholme Cemetery has also regained the honour, six years after last receiving it.

Lancaster’s Williamson Park and Ryelands Park have also retained the national award, along with Happy Mount Park in Morecambe.

Handed out by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, Green Flag’s recognise and reward the best parks and green spaces across the country.

A Green Flag flying overhead is a sign to visitors that the park boasts the highest possible standards, is beautifully maintained and has excellent facilities.

Williamson Park has also been awarded special Green Heritage status, which recognises the excellent upkeep of parks that are of historical and cultural interest, with the highest scores it has ever achieved.

Coun Dave Brookes, Cabinet member with responsibility for parks and open spaces, said: “This is very well deserved recognition for the excellent way in which our parks and open spaces are managed and the high standard of facilities they provide.

“The awards are also a testament to the work of all the Friends groups who contribute so much to the upkeep of our parks and open spaces.”