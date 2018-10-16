Grantham Town 0-2 Lancaster City

Mark Fell earned his first win as Lancaster City boss with a valiant display at Grantham Town on Saturday.

The Dolly Blues were met with very difficult conditions at the South Kesteven Sports Stadium with a strong wind.

Against the wind in the first half, City struggled early on to break Grantham down with the ball flying back in the opposite direction.

City had the first big chance however when Tom Kilifin was played through and poked a shot just wide of the far post.

Grantham certainly played their part early on and came close from a corner but Ryan Oliver just could not tap the ball in at the far post.

Just before the half hour mark though City got their breakthrough when Kilifin broke down the left, crossing into Matty Blinkhorn who volleyed in.

It came at the perfect time when the Dolly Blues were just getting on top and moments later they got their second when Rob Wilson was played clean through and smartly finished past Theo Richardson.

Into the second half and City picked up exactly where they left off, piling on the pressure.

Blinkhorn must have thought he was destined for a second when he was through on goal but he struck it inches wide. Then it was Kilifin’s turn with back to back chances, but both were blocked and went just wide.

Much of the second half saw City in control but they had a slightly nervy five minutes when Grantham volleyed marginally wide.

Not long after this, with only Jack Sims to beat, Oliver forced a good save from the City goalkeeper.

Nonetheless, Lancaster held on for an extremely important win under their new boss.