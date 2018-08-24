Grandma Freda takes to the skies above Cockerham for charity sky dive

Grandma Freda Parker fulfilled a goal on her bucket list and raised more than £1400 for the Alzheimer's Society when she took to the skies at the Black Knights Parachute Centre in Cockerham.

Freda, 61, who lives in Main Street, Cockerham took part in the charity sky dive in memory of her mother-in-law and was supported by family and friends.

Ahead of her jump, Freda had lost two stone, through her local Weight Watchers class in Knott End and her fellow members also helped donate to the cause.

Freda said: "I was excited and nervous going up in the plane, when we reached 8000 Feet and the door opened I had no time to be nervous, the jump was amazing and was all over to quickly. I could have stayed up there for hours”

Freda added she was delighted with the money donated; “ My Mother in Law had dementia and sadly passed away on August 18, the society were a fantastic help to us when she was first diagnosed and I wanted to give something back to help other families in the same position.

"I am overwhelmed by the donations from WW members, friends and family. Dementia and Alzheimer’s touch so many families, I hope our donation will help make a difference”

Cheryl Smith, who hosts Freda's Weight Watcher meetings in Knott End said:, “I am so proud of Freda, she is an ambitious and brave lady who now has the confidence to achieve anything she wants to do. Freda attends the meeting every week and her contribution the meeting is always motivating, and she inspires all of us at Knott-End”