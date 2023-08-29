Grand auction date set in aid of roof appeal for village church close to Lancaster
The auction takes place on Tuesday September 5 in Hornby Institute and the 74 lots range from limited edition Merrythought teddy bears to a day’s guided salmon and trout fishing on the River Lune.
Local artist Chas Jacobs has donated a signed print of Hornby Castle and his daughter, artist Katie Jacobs, has also donated a limited edition linocut of a heron on the River Wenning.
Antiques include a Victorian marble mantle clock bought from the sale of Ellel Grange in 1979 and a Moorcroft posy vase.
Other lots include a round of golf and a professional photography session.
All proceeds will support the church roof fund at Grade 1 Listed St Margaret’s Church in Hornby.
Pre-auction drinks and registration begin at 7pm and the auction starts at 7.30pm. Admission is free. For all lots, see these4parishes Facebook page.