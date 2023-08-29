News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’

Grand auction date set in aid of roof appeal for village church close to Lancaster

Organisers of a grand charity auction in Hornby hope more than 70 lots will be going, going, gone to raise money for a church roof.
By Louise BryningContributor
Published 29th Aug 2023, 14:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 14:39 BST
The charity auction is to raise funds for the roof at St Margaret's Church, Hornby. Picture: Tony JonesThe charity auction is to raise funds for the roof at St Margaret's Church, Hornby. Picture: Tony Jones
The charity auction is to raise funds for the roof at St Margaret's Church, Hornby. Picture: Tony Jones

The auction takes place on Tuesday September 5 in Hornby Institute and the 74 lots range from limited edition Merrythought teddy bears to a day’s guided salmon and trout fishing on the River Lune.

Local artist Chas Jacobs has donated a signed print of Hornby Castle and his daughter, artist Katie Jacobs, has also donated a limited edition linocut of a heron on the River Wenning.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Antiques include a Victorian marble mantle clock bought from the sale of Ellel Grange in 1979 and a Moorcroft posy vase.

Other lots include a round of golf and a professional photography session.

All proceeds will support the church roof fund at Grade 1 Listed St Margaret’s Church in Hornby.

Pre-auction drinks and registration begin at 7pm and the auction starts at 7.30pm. Admission is free. For all lots, see these4parishes Facebook page.

Related topics:AntiquesRiver Lune