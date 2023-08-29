Grand auction date set in aid of roof appeal for village church close to Lancaster

The charity auction is to raise funds for the roof at St Margaret's Church, Hornby. Picture: Tony Jones

The auction takes place on Tuesday September 5 in Hornby Institute and the 74 lots range from limited edition Merrythought teddy bears to a day’s guided salmon and trout fishing on the River Lune.

Local artist Chas Jacobs has donated a signed print of Hornby Castle and his daughter, artist Katie Jacobs, has also donated a limited edition linocut of a heron on the River Wenning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Antiques include a Victorian marble mantle clock bought from the sale of Ellel Grange in 1979 and a Moorcroft posy vase.

Other lots include a round of golf and a professional photography session.

All proceeds will support the church roof fund at Grade 1 Listed St Margaret’s Church in Hornby.