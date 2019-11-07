Government seal of approval for Bentham Line partnership

Gerald Townson, Chairman LMCRP, David Alder, Treasurer, and Partnership Officers Catherine Huddleston and Brian Haworth with the Accreditation letter and logo at their Bentham station headquarters.

Accreditation is formal recognition by the DfT that the Community Rail Partnership (CRP) operates to a high standard and that its objectives and activities are supported by the Government.

Accreditation is in place to provide reassurance to others, including potential funders and partners that the CRP operates to high standards of governance and financial propriety; adopts a collaborative approach; is worthy of trust by others; and is a suitable entity for receiving public funds. Further, the Government considers the CRP a good representative of the local communities.

The CRP is one of the first to be accredited in the country and the second in the Northern network so far. Jools Townsend, chief executive of the Association of Community Rail Partnerships, said: “We are excited to see the Leeds-Morecambe Community Rail Partnership, becoming the second community rail partnership to be accredited in the north of England.

“This really underlines the value of their work, engaging and benefitting local communities in connection with their local railway and stations, especially their ground-breaking work with industry partners creating Britain’s first dementia-friendly railway. As well as highlighting local needs and opportunities to rail industry partners, they have a keen focus on promoting sustainable and healthy travel, bringing local people together, and supporting wider access to opportunity.”