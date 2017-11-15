‘Good’ rating for Morecambe beaches

Morecambe beaches have been given the stamp of approval for water quality by the government.

Morecambe South and Morecambe North were both rated ‘good’ in the annual Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs statistics.

They were among 27 North West coastal bathing beaches to meet the required standards, with seven meeting the even tougher standards needed for a Blue Flag.

All of the North West’s bathing waters met the required standards for the second year running after achieiving this for the first time in 2016.

The classifications of bathing waters across the North West (27 coastal, 4 in-land) are; 11 are Excellent - the required standard to quality for Blue Flag status; 14 (including Morecambe’s) are Good - generally good water quality; 6 are Sufficient - the water meets minimum standard and 0 are Poor.

The results mean Blackpool is expected to retain Blue Flag status for Blackpool South, opposite the Pleasure Beach, with the water rated Excellent for a third year running.

At Morecambe work is under way at Schola Green pumping station to reduce the risk of storm water spilling into the sea.