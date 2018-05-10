Go barking mad for charity at Lancaster park event

Dog lovers can enjoy a doggie day out and help raise funds for people with cancer at Bark in the Park.

The fun event, which includes a quirky dog show, a fancy dress competition, a sponsored dog walk, ‘Doggies’ Got Talent’ and much more, will take place at Williamson Park in Lancaster on Sunday May 13, from 11am.

This year’s theme is ‘wild animals’ and CancerCare wants to see your best fancy dress – on dogs and owners!

Maybe your Labrador can be a lion for the day or your shih tzu will become a shark. There will also be face-painters on hand to give kids (of all ages) a ‘wild makeover’.

The Sponsored Dog Walk will take place around the park and every dog that takes part will receive a doggie goody bag. The main 4km walk route will incorporate Fenham Carr, which may not be suitable for wheelchairs and prams, so there is a secondary route that cuts out this section.

There will also be a chance to enter your dog into CancerCare’s Fun Dog Show at £2 per category per dog. The categories include: Best Biscuit Catcher, Waggiest Tail, Best Rescue, Best Fancy Dress and Cutest Puppy.

New for 2018 is ‘Doggies’ Got Talent’. The charity is looking for terriers that talk, dachshunds that dance, mongrels that mimic, acrobatic Alsatians and beagles with bags full of tricks! It will be the time to let your doggie shine, with fantastic prizes up for grabs.

Anna Saczek, Bark in the Park organiser from CancerCare, said: “We’re looking forward to meeting all sorts of talented doggies and raising funds to help local people.

“It’s free of charge to attend Bark in the Park and there is a small charge to join our sponsored walk or take part in the fun dog show.

“Make sure to book your dog’s place by registering on our website.

“We would like to thank Lanes Vets of Lancaster for kindly sponsoring this event.

“It promises to be lots of fun for everyone who comes along to take part or just to watch the canine capers!”

Participants can sign in from 11am to 11.45am. The dog show starts at noon and the walk sets off at 1.45pm.

For more information and to register, please go to: www.cancercare.org.uk/events/bark-in-the-park-2018