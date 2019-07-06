Glasson Dock blaze needed four fire engines to quell it

Four fire engines were needed to deal with an overnight blaze at Glasson Dock near Lancaster.

Firefighters received a call at 2.48am that there was a fire covering a relatively large area of the docks.

Crews from Lancaster and Morecambe were mobilised to the fire, which involved a large quantity of pallets, two skips and a refrigerating unit in an outside storage area of a large area on Glasson Dock Road, Lancaster.

Firefighters used one ground monitor, two jets, one hose reel and four breathing apparatus to fight the fire.