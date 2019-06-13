Gift of coal to mark 200 years since Lancaster canal opened

A council chairman has been presented with a commemorative piece of coal to mark the 200 year opening of Lancaster Canal.

Coun Stephen Coleman, chairman of South Lakeland District Council, was given the piece of coal by Alan Roberts of Lichfield Cruising Club as the waterway used to be referred to as the black and white canal, in reference to the coal transported from Wigan and the limestone from Kendal.

June 18 this year marks the bicentenary of the canal’s full opening, when its water routes stretched from Kendal to Preston.

Coun Stephen Coleman, said: “The development of the canal to Kendal was a very important part of our town’s development.

“It is particularly interesting to learn that each journey maximised carrying capacity by returning with limestone, perhaps empty lorries on our motorways could learn from this early innovation.

“Thank you to Alan Roberts for his dedication in presenting this coal to SLDC to celebrate this significant bicentenary.”

The successful event was organised by Ken Hudson from the Lancaster Canal Boat Club, the club are heavily involved in the bicentenary celebrations.

The chairman of SLDC was presented with the coal along the canal towpath in Kendal.