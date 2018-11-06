GB’s Larissa wins bronze medal in Egypt

Bay Leadership Academy student Larissa Hannam travelled to Hurghada, Egypt, last week as part of the 52 strong GB team competing in the World Biathle and Triathle Championships.

With the heat playing a big factor in the competition, Larissa, 14, was up against competitors from South Africa, Egypt, Spain, Czech Republic and Nepal, in the triathle competition.

Triathle consists of laser shooting five green lights followed by a sea swim 50m then a 600m run continued four times.

Nerves were showing from all competitors in the first of the disciplines with many of the athletes struggling to get the green lights as the competitors left the range one by one.

Larissa was next to leave, entering the water in seventh position, a strong swim and great transition moved her up to fifth place where she stayed until the third shoot, where solid shooting moved her into third place.

With other competitors close behind, it was all to play for.

Larissa, one of the youngest competitors in the field, held her position, finally crossing the finish line in third place, collecting the individual bronze medal.

Other medallist were South Africa’s Karla Grobler (16) and Egypt’s Arig Sarhan (16).

Larissa would like to thank all who have helped with her training this season including North West Biathle Hub, Carnforth Otters SC and Lancaster and Morecambe AC.