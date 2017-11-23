Garstang Theatre Group all set for pantomime season

It’s pantomime time again – Oh yes it is and taking to the stage next week is Garstang Theatre Group with their latest production of Beauty and the Beast.

Curtains go up on the cast's annual four night run at Garstang Community Academy on Wednesday November 29 to Saturday December 2

The show will tell the tale of Prince Henri who has been cursed to remain a beast until a beautiful maiden falls in love with him. He lives isolated in his lonely castle with only servants and his trusted cook Dame Dora to keep him company.

When young village girl Beauty starts to live with him in exchange for the release of her imprisoned father, the beast starts to reveal a softer, kinder side.

She starts to see beyond his beastly exterior and they grow closer. Will Beauty be the one that falls in love with the beast and secure his transformation back to Prince Henri?

To find the answer be sure to book your tickets to this colourful, tuneful production which is presented nightly at 7.30pm (matinee performance fully booked)

Adults £10 – under 16 years £7

Tickets available from Market Place News, Mace Croston Road., Iced on the High Street or phone (01995) 600649