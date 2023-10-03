Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Twenty-eight scouts and explorers, aged 10 to 18, from Garstang, Great Eccleston, Fleetwood, Thornton Cleveleys and Carleton, took part in the overnight camp in Waddecar near Garstang.

They had to carry and cook their own food, set up camp and navigate almost 25km of terrain through checkpoints to complete the challenge.

‘The Lucas Challenge’ was named in memory of Lucas Backhouse, from Garstang, who was a member of the 1st Garstang Scout group, along with his three brothers, when he took his own life in October 2021 at the age of 18.

Lucas (left) with his brother Isaac collecting the Chief Scout Platinum Award.

Lucas’ family joined the scout groups during the campfire to hear his story and share ideas for those struggling with their mental health and where to go for help.

Nicky Dennison, District Explorer Scout Commissioner, said: “I’m so proud of all the scouts and explorers stepping up to The Lucas Challenge on the back of such tragedy. Knowing how to look after our mental health and where to go for practical help is so important for all young people.

“We are delighted that we could strengthen the mental health message across the Wyre district so scouts could get together to walk, talk and learn new skills – doing what scouts do best.”

Ahead of the challenge, Chief Scout himself Bear Grylls also offered his support for The Lucas Challenge, saying: “Your kindness and incredible achievements inspire me every day. I want your explorers/scouts to know that every one of them is a shining light. Keep learning, keep helping others and never give up.”

Angela Backhouse, Lucas’ mum, said: “Death by suicide is the single cause of death of under 35s in the UK. This is not OK. We feel humbled that the scouts have launched this annual event in memory of Lucas. Lucas loved all things scouting and experienced many happy hours on camps and the scout hut with his friends.