Garstang ready for action at third time of asking

Garstang FC hope it will be third time lucky as they get set to host Slyne with Hest on Saturday (2pm).

The Riversiders should be preparing for the third of a four-game run at home in the West Lancashire League Premier Division.

However, Lee Baker’s players have not been in action since their victory at Whitehaven on December 2.

Bad weather meant their meeting with Haslingden St Marys seven days later was postponed, as was last Saturday’s scheduled home match against Hesketh Bank.

That call-off allowed Blackpool Wren Rovers to extend their lead at the top of the table thanks to a 4-3 victory against Longridge Town.

It means the second-placed Riversiders are nine points behind Wrens, albeit with four games in hand on the current pacesetters.

Wrens will be confident of claiming three points when they meet Burscough Richmond on Saturday, while Garstang welcome Slyne with Hest.

The Riversiders are coming up against a much improved side from the one whom they defeated emphatically in August.

The sixth game of the Riversiders’ season saw them post their biggest win of the season with a 9-2 victory at Bottomdale Road.

Rick Coar led the way for Garstang that night with six goals, while Ryan Dodd and Tom Entwistle completed the scoring.

Since then, however, Slyne have climbed into the top six and are coming into the weekend’s match on the back of draws against Tempest United and Burscough Richmond.

As for Garstang, Saturday’s game is their penultimate fixture of 2017 with one more home game to come against Fulwood Amateurs on December 30 (2pm).

The Riversiders will again be looking to do the double after defeating them 2-1 during September.