Garstang players pass test of character

Garstang boss Lee Baker believes his players passed a test of character when they defeated Fulwood Amateurs 3-2 at the weekend.

The Riversiders booked their place in the last four of this season’s Richardson Cup after trailing twice in the first half.

They had previously enjoyed cup success in similar fashion after overturning a deficit to beat Euxton Villa in the Lancashire Shield semi-finals.

“We went behind twice but that’s when you find out a bit about your lads,” Baker said.

“It’s alright when things are going swimmingly but, when the going gets tough, that’s when you find out more about the players’ characters.

“I think, against Euxton and Fulwood, that we showed something that we hadn’t shown before.

“That goes back to something we were drumming into the players back at the start of the season; it’s all about their mentality.

“If you have the mentality then you’re halfway there before you’ve even kicked a ball.”

Garstang’s weekend win was achieved the hard way, having conceded first-half goals at Fulwood.

Ric Coar and Jake Salisbury twice got them back on level terms before Tom Entwistle earned victory with a late penalty, just as full-time and a shootout was looming.

“It was probably our hardest game of the season,” Baker acknowledged.

“They say it’s a game of two halves and that certainly was the case on Saturday.

“We didn’t play well in the first half and they were much, much better than us.

“I did say to someone while walking off at half-time that, as well as Fulwood played, I didn’t think they could play any better while we couldn’t play any worse.

“Games like that aren’t something I pride myself on; it’s not a great scoreline but, with it being a cup game, those games can be like that sometimes because both teams are going for it.

“Fulwood had two clear-cut chances in the first half and took them but, in the second half, we created chance after chance and missed three sitters but it’s the sign of a good team to come back.”