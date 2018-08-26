Garstang care home marks 30 years

Cornmill Nursing & Residential Care Home is celebrating 30 years of success in serving the community of Garstang and the surrounding area.
A special event was held for the occasion, which was attended by Garstang mayor Leah Hynes and many friends, former staff including two former matrons, current staff, residents and their families.
Musical and magical entertainment was the order of the day served up with canapes, cake and champagne.
Owner Marie Hill said it was particularly touching to see so many of Cornmill’s former staff and friends.
She also paid tribute to all of the Cornmill team for the highest standard of care provided and for which Cornmill is recognised, being one of the few two per cent nationally to be awarded Outstanding by the Care Quality Commission.