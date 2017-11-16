Garstang and Slyne into semi-finals of Lancashire Shield

Garstang booked their place in the semi-finals of the Lancashire Shield after beating Prestwich Heys Reserves 3-0 at the Riverside on Saturday.

Garstang’s first real chance came following a quality piece of football – Johnny Hothersall won possession of the ball deep into his own half and on a heavy pitch he ran 40 yards before playing a ball into the path of Ric Coar.

Coar made a clever run down the channel, looked up and hit a pinpoint cross into the path of Mark Murphy who should have done better with a miss-kicked shot from the penalty spot.

Prestwich had a chance of their own when Dan Curwen pushed away a low cross which would have been a simple tap in for the Prestwich player but this proved to be the home side’s only scare of the half as Garstang took control of the game and opened the scoring.

Hothersall shot from 20 yards and his effort was saved but Ric Coar positioned himself perfectly for the rebound and after his first shot was blocked, he managed to shoot home with his second effort from close range.

Coar then had a scissor kick from 18 yards tipped over the bar at full stretch, he had another shot deflected onto the post and then in Garstang’s next attack he rounded the keeper but shot wide.

The second half was only seven minutes old when Garstang doubled their lead with Murphy on hand to head home from close range following an initial effort by Kieron O’Connor.

Garstang continued to press and with the game well into injury time, the excellent Hothersall scored a deserved third, firing home from just inside the penalty box.

Slyne-with-Hest also made it into the semi finals after a 3-2 win away at Royton Town.

Matty Bell gave them an eighth minute lead before Tom Woods made it 2-0 three minutes into the second half.

Aaron Taylor made it three in the 55th minute before the hosts pulled two goals back to cause a late scare.

In the semi finals, Garstang will take on Euxton Villa while Slyne play Fulwood Amateurs.