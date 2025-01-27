Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Seven members of a drug gang have been sentenced to a total of nearly 50 years in prison for their roles in smuggling and distributing cocaine in Preston.

Lancashire Police’s Serious and Organised Crime Unit launched a covert operation into the gang between April 2022 and March 2023.

The gang was led by Daniel Roccia who enlisted family members, friends and associates to help him run his enterprise.

The gang brought several kilos of cocaine into Preston, where it was then divided for distribution across the city, as well as in Carnforth and Carlisle.

Officers seized blocks of high-purity cocaine throughout the investigation.

Roccia, 36, of Sherwood Avenue, Leyland, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs on the day his trial was due to begin in May last year, having previously denied the offence.

He was jailed for 12 years and four months at Preston Crown Court last week (January 23 and 24).

Roccia admitted to the movement of 8kg of cocaine during the sentencing hearing.

Seven people were sentenced alongside Roccia by Judge Richard Archer. Six of them were sent to prison:

David Taylor, 38, of Dewhurst Avenue, Blackpool, was jailed for seven years and six months.

Dean Roccia, 42, of Miller Road, Preston, was jailed for seven years and two months.

Jodie Roccia, 28, of Arnold Close, Ribbleton, Preston, was jailed for six years and 10 months.

Andrew Lockhart, 31, of Holland House Road, Walton-le-Dale, Preston, was jailed for five years and nine months.

Darren Stanley, 54, of Bennetts Lane, Blackpool, was jailed for five years.

Danielle Walton, 35, of Miller Road, Preston, was jailed for four years and 11 months.

They all pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs at various stages of the court process prior to sentencing.

Craig Whittle, 44, of Glendale Grove, Ribbleton, Preston, pleaded guilty to permitting premises to be used to store controlled drugs and possession of an offensive weapon.

He was given a 24-week sentence, suspended for 12 months.

A further sentencing hearing will follow in February for other offenders who were involved in the drugs conspiracy.

Det Sgt Stuart Dean, of Lancashire Police, said: “This was a complex covert investigation into a large group of individuals which to some extent was a family affair.

“Key individuals played their part to ensure that Class A drugs were transported into Preston and split accordingly to other key members in Preston, Carnforth and Carlisle.

“I’m pleased with the sentences handed out by the judge. Illegal drugs have a significant impact on communities.”

He added: “In Lancashire we take such offences extremely seriously and we will target organised criminality to disrupt, seize and put offenders before the court.

“I would like to thank the Crown Prosecution Service who I have worked closely with over the last 18 months to bring this case before the court.”