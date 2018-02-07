Gandalf star Sir Ian McKellen to give talk in Lancaster

You shall not pass – unless you’ve got a ticket of course.

That’s right the man who plays Lord of The Rings wizard, Gandalf, will be making an appearance in Lancaster.

Actor, Sir Ian McKellen, who made the “you shall not pass” line famous in the fantasy films, will be giving a public lecture at Lancaster University.

Mr McKellen will be coming to campus as part of the LGBT (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender) History Month celebrations and his work with Stonewall, a campaigning charity.

“As an Honorary Graduate, I’m delighted to be making my debut at the University,” he said.

“I shall talk about my experience as a gay man, from my childhood in South Lancashire onwards.”

Mr McKellen is famed for his performances in Shakespearean plays on the stage and many screen roles, including X-Men and The Hobbit films.

The award-winning actor was born in Burnley and has been twice nominated for the Oscar and recipient of every major theatrical award in UK and US.

The free event, held in the Great Hall at 3pm on Wednesday, February 14, will last for around 90 minutes and will include opportunities for questions from the audience.

Dan Barcroft, Chair of Lancaster University’s LGBT Staff network, said: “We are thrilled to be welcoming our honorary graduate Sir Ian McKellen to campus as part of our series of events to mark LGBT History Month.

“As a member of Stonewall’s Global Diversity Champions scheme, the university is proud to join Sir Ian in promoting a message of tolerance, acceptance and equality as these are integral to our organisational values.

“The LGBT Staff network at the University is open to all LGBT staff and our allies and we work alongside other areas of the University to advance equality and support for LGBT staff and students.”

All free places for the event were reserved in 24 hours.

To find out about future lectures visit www.lancaster.ac.uk/events/public-lectures.