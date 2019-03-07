GALLERY: Dallas Road pupils visit Lancaster museum as it prepares to re-open to the public

Staff were happy to receive a helping hand from Dallas Road Community Primary School pupils who paid a visit to the Judges’ Lodgings museum to make sure all is spick and span for the grand reopening.

1. The museum re-opens on March 8 2019 Children from Dallas Road Primary School outside the museum

2. Back to school Children discovered what it was like to learn in a Victorian classroom.

3. Stoking the flames Children discovered what life was like in the kitchen without gas or electricity

4. Looking up to the law The Judges Lodgings (the clue is in the name) was the home of Lancaster judges.

