Fury at ‘ruthless’ felling of Lancaster canalside trees

A Lancaster resident has described how he saw 25-year-old trees being “ruthlessly” felled near Lancaster Canal.

Norman Tomlinson, of Elterwater Place, said his early morning birdsong bliss was shattered by the sound of two men with chainsaws cutting down trees along the footpath between Mardale Crescent and the canal towpath around three weeks ago.

Mr Tomlinson said: “I simply could not believe what I was seeing.

“The destruction of trees for no apparent justification, or logic, which ended shortly before 5pm that Saturday evening.

“These two men had cut down about a dozen trees.

“I went to count the rings of one tree and counted about twenty-five. I stood there in utter disbelief at what these two men had done.”

Mr Tomlinson said he also thought he saw young birds falling from nests in the trees, which are on land owned by Lancaster City Council.

In a statement, Ward Councillors Caroline Jackson and Tim Hamilton-Cox, said: “We are determined to make sure whoever illegally and unsafely felled these trees is brought to see what an anti-social and damaging act has been done.

“We have every sympathy for the local residents who love the birds and wildlife and properly understand that tree pruning has to be done safely at the right time of year and without damaging the tree itself and the habitat.”

Lancaster City Council has been contacted for comment.