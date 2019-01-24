Fundraising climb is just Grand

A director and a choreographer will be climbing just one mountain to raise money for Morecambe Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society which will soon be performing ‘A Sound of Music’ at Lancaster Grand.

James Shields and choreographer Sophie Jade Butler will be donning walking boots and enduring a three to four hour trek to the top of Coniston Old Man for MAODS.

James said: “ Sophie and I have tried to be as proactive as possible in the fundraising for MAODS this year.

“We’ve already had cinema screenings, cake sales and a concert to name a few events and the mountain climb is another piece of the puzzle.

“The whole reason behind this and the other events it to raise money for MAODS, over the years it’s becoming harder and harder to make full houses and break even in Amateur theatre so fundraising is a way of helping that!

“ We are very proud of our cast and our show so we want that to be shared with as many people as possible and for it to be a success for MAODS”.

“Most people wouldn’t realise that it takes a lot of money to put on a amateur musical at the Lancaster Grand Theatre, with total costs between £30,000 and £40,000.”

Sophie said:“I’m really excited and nervous in equal amounts for this mountain climb. I’m excited to do something I’ve never done before, and push myself out of my comfort zone.

“However, I’m also very aware of how hard this will be for us. James and I work really well as a team, and we’re having the best time choreographing and directing together so climbing a mountain shouldn’t be too much harder, right?

“This will be the third show I’ve done with MAODS, and it’s both a privilege and a pleasure to be able to do something, to raise money for this brilliant society. So please get behind us, and give what you can.”

People can sponsor the climb on Go fund me by searching for ‘Climb every mountain - MAODS fundraiser’ or email andersonjane1@hotmail.com with a pledge.

James and Sophie are hoping to raise around £500 from the mountain climb, which will take them to a height of 2,634 ft.All money raised goes to MAODS. Tickets for ‘The Sound of Music’ which runs at the Lancaster Grand Theatre February 26 - March 2 are available from www.lancastergrand.co.uk or by calling 01524 852399.