Funding crisis threatens Lancaster team who offered vital help during Covid pandemic

Lancaster and Morecambe Makers (LAMM) delivered more than 250 computers to the local community including refugees during the Covid lockdowns but could fold if they fail to attract new members by the end of this year.

Formed about eight years ago, LAMM are a membership organisation who help to encourage skills and crafts in the local community. They aim to teach people how to repair, recycle, re-use or repurpose items and acquire skills for their own projects.

From their ‘makerspace’ at White Cross, they provide tools and machines including 3D printers, a laser cutter, woodworking tools and sewing machines for use by their members. They hold weekly open evenings on Wednesdays from 6.30pm and also run workshops and open days.

Ava Jones, 15, at a LAMM woodwork class run by member, Bil Bas, earlier this year.

They had plans to launch a Repair Café but these have been put on hold, owing to the funding crisis.

LAMM members also participate in community events, most recently running a workshop in The Storey during Light Up Lancaster and they’ve also been involved with Lancaster Fun Palace.

Bil Bas, who has been a LAMM member for five years and runs a woodworking class, said: “The benefits of being a member is that you get access to a large number of tools and equipment that you might not have at home and meet people with skills that they are willing to share.”

LAMM currently have around 16 members but need about at least another eight full members or a larger number paying a reduced rate if they are to survive. Sponsorship from local companies or groups would help too.

Although LAMM did receive a grant to support them through the pandemic when the makerspace had to close, they now need up to £300 a month to continue.

Standard monthly membership for waged people is £25 or £10 for students, unemployed or retired people or those on low income. LAMM does accept companies, groups and organisations as members as well as individuals.

Anyone interested in becoming a member or wishing to make a donation or provide sponsorship, can visit bit.ly/LAMMSaveOurSpace

