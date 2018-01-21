Funding boost for Lancaster social enterprise founder Diane

A woman from Lancaster who launched a social enterprise to support young people with mental health problems has been given a boost by a programme partnered with the Big Lottery Fund.

Diane Sheron joined the 2017/2018 cohort of the Lloyds Bank Social Entrepreneurs Programme, in partnership with School for Social Entrepreneurs and jointly funded by Big Lottery Fund.

Diane is the founder of Mindful Behaviour, a social enterprise which teaches mindfulness, in order to address the growing number of young people living with mental health problems.

Diane is being supported by the programme to start and grow her social business in the local community. The programme provides her with a grant (of up to £10,000), year-long learning programme and a business mentor from Lloyds Banking Group.

The year-long programme equips entrepreneurs with the skills to grow a social business to help solve some of the most pressing social issues within their communities.

Paula Rogers, Head of Social Enterprise at Lloyds Banking Group said, “We’re thrilled to welcome a new cohort of social entrepreneurs to the Lloyds Bank Social Entrepreneurs Programme in partnership with School for Social Entrepreneurs and jointly funded by Big Lottery Fund. I look forward to seeing their ideas grow over the next year to create positive social change, as part of our commitment to help Britain prosper.”