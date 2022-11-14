This significant ACE funding over three years will allow Settle Stories to deliver the annual Yorkshire Festival of Story, the development of the Stories for Schools programme,the expansion of the online learning platform Storyversity, and other applied storytelling projects.

Settle Stories, based in Market Place, will continue to work collaboratively and in partnership with artists and organisations in Craven and across the UK to bring accessible and affordable creativity and culture to the community.

Settle Stories’ chief executive officer and artistic director, Sita Brand received news of the award during the opening event of Yorkshire Festival of Story which runs until November 27 with more than 80 free online and in-person events.

Settle Stories have reason to celebrate this week.

Sita Brand said: “ It’s fantastic to have a storytelling organisation given such a platform at the heart of the national portfolio and it will allow us the security and time to plan ahead and consider the future direction of Settle Stories.

“We’re keen to grow our organisation so we can provide work opportunities for other creatives, developing our storytelling and mindfulness programme for schools across the country whilst also supporting our local community here in Craven. We’re grateful to Arts Council England for helping us to put storytelling on the map.”

Pete Massey, ACE’s director of Yorkshire and Northern Economy and Partnerships, said: “Settle Stories does amazing work using the power of storytelling and literature to create transformative experiences for everyone, particularly those in rural communities, and its Yorkshire Festival of Story is a fantastic event.

"I’m so pleased that Settle Stories is joining our national portfolio and I look forward to seeing how its work develops and continues to contribute to our Let’s Create strategy over the next few years.”

Yorkshire Festival of Story’s programme of free events continues this week with Ben Okri at Skipton Town Hall on November 19 and Joanne Harris visiting Settle Library and Gargrave Village Hall on November 26.