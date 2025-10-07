Shrimps manager Ashvir Singh Johal Photo: James Fearn/Getty Images

The leader of Lancaster City Council Green Coun Caroline Jackson has highlighted Morecambe Football Club’s importance, following a summer of uncertainty and changing ownership.

In June, John Pye - project director for Eden in Morecambe - and others including Coun Jackson spoke at an Eden community conversation event held at Morecambe Football Club. That was before the summer’s uncertainty about the club’s future, before being bought by the Panjab Warriors in August.

The football club is seen as a key organisation in many ways, for sport, the local economy and the area’s national profile. And councillors highlighted this at the city council meeting.

Coun Jackson stated: “Anxiety over the future of Morecambe Football Club was palpable over the summer across the district. It was with huge relief, and hope, that we heard the news that the takeover by Panjab Warriors had been approved in mid-August.”

In questions, Labour’s David Whitaker asked: “Regarding Morecambe Football Club, would you join me in congratulating Lizzi Collinge, the MP for Morecambe, and Lisa Nandy MP, the government’s sport and culture secretary, for their interventions?”

Coun Jackson replied: “I met various people during the Eden event at Morecambe FC’s stadium just before it all went wrong. I’m glad things have gone well and I thank all the people involved.”