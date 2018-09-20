From page to screen discussed by author in Morecambe

Martial artist, best-selling author and award-winning writer director Charles Harris will be talking about the differences between writing novels and films at the Morecambe & Vice Crime Writing Festival on Sunday September 30.

Harris’ debut novel is a blackly humorous love-letter to local and national news.

He will be talking at Morecambe and Vice on the From Page To Screen panel, 2.15 pm Sunday, September 30, discussing the differences between writing novels and movies or TV, as well as signing copies of his books.

He has fond memories of Morecambe, where he received his first ever professional commission as a freelance, after a chance encounter with a Morecambe-based fun-fair owner while proposing to his wife-to-be on holiday in Blackpool.

Charles Harris is a 6th Dan in Aikido who became a writer-director for cinema, BBC and Channel 4, winning international awards for his work and is the author of best-selling books on screenwriting.