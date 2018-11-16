From a hot tub to horse paddocks: classy Lancashire mansion has it all

Sun-dappled California mansions often boast that they merge the indoor and the outdoor, with al fresco dining this and natural light that. But proving that whatever SoCal can do, Lancashire can do too, a glamorous six-bedroom mansion marrying modern living and the surrounding moody moors is up for sale.

Set amongst eight acres of woodland and manicured tiered gardens dotted with intricate masonry and tasteful mature trees, this Chorley super-home is a rare hybrid of 21st century luxury and cosy 19th century classicism, boasting both a hot tub and a Aga, a gym and original beams in what should be a weird cocktail of styles but which works very nicely indeed.

Accessed via an electric gate and a private driveway, the home's chocolate box-style front visage - resplendent with classic chimneys and neat stone porch - soon opens out, morphing into a deceptively roomy house complete with two horse paddocks, a sand manege, stables, and various outbuildings round back. What is more, there's even an ancillary bungalow complete with a lounge and dining area, modern fitted kitchen, two bedrooms, and a three-piece bathroom - enough space to give a couple of horses a place of their own.

Playing on the quintessentially cosy British theme, the charmingly understated kitchen - with its marble-topped island unit - nevertheless offers more than enough space. Merging into a more modern day rustic vibe, the living room's oak flooring, exposed brickwork, original beams, and a wood-burning stove leads you through to the stone flooring of the heart of the home, where the property really starts to wow.

Opening up like a flower, the light glass facade to the back of the home makes the whole place look airy and light no matter the cloud cover; the vast ceiling-high windows all but lets the elements in, only without the inconvenience of happy occupants actually having to experience the weather first-hand.

Bi-folding doors open onto the back patio, although going outside may not actually be required given the outside/inside sorcery of the home's huge windows. A hi-tech CCTV and alarm system however, means that while inside may feel like outside, getting inside from outside is reassuringly tricky for those of a nervous disposition.

Peering outside from the comfort of a chaise lounge, however, one would be able to spot the home's carp pond, fountain, and waterfall as well as a separate timber-framed bathhouse building complete with hot tub, sauna, gym, and luxury shower facilities. Finance-concerned eyebrows may travel north on hearing of the sheer amenities the house includes, and tantalisingly, the asking price is available only on application.

Back to the star of the show, and travelling upstairs is becomes clear that the property's ceiling-high windows are probably more accurately described as roof-height windows. Spanning two storeys and bathing the masted bedroom in light, the glass facade means that the bedroom is effectively a glass box, making you feel like you're sleeping amongst the rolling fields whilst still nestled between the Egyptian cotton sheets.

A sky-gazer's dream, the concept of sleeping under the stars has never been so luxurious. Spotting constellations will soon be a nightly pass-time.

