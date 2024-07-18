Friends gain charitable status after a decade of support for Lancaster Library
Now, after 10 years supporting Lancaster Library as a voluntary organisation, The Friends of Lancaster Library has obtained Charitable Incorporated Organisation status enabling them to expand their work and increase their ability to apply for funding for the many projects they run alongside the library itself.
In a further boost, the group has received a grant from the National Lottery Community Fund, meaning they can employ a part-time cafe and community development project worker for the next 12 months.
The thriving Wednesday and Saturday morning cafes held in the heart of the library have become a hub for the community – and the proceeds from special cafe events support other local charities.
The Friends of Lancaster Library have five newly appointed trustees to oversee the expansion of their activities.
Chairman Stuart Reynolds said: “We would like to thank Lancaster and District CVS for their help in preparing our applications to both the Charity Commission and the National Lottery. We are thrilled that the National Lottery Community Fund approved our project to continue to develop our impact in the Lancaster Library and its local community.”
Trustees and volunteers are determined to use the new status as a springboard for even bigger and better things.
The library’s small, sunny courtyard is having a facelift and additional volunteers will run projects such as the beginnings of public libraries and children’s reading support.
The Facebook page for Friends of Lancaster Library gives all the information on upcoming events and who to contact for further information www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079499109161
