Friends gain charitable status after a decade of support for Lancaster Library

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

They have been great friends to Lancaster Library for the past decade.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, after 10 years supporting Lancaster Library as a voluntary organisation, The Friends of Lancaster Library has obtained Charitable Incorporated Organisation status enabling them to expand their work and increase their ability to apply for funding for the many projects they run alongside the library itself.

In a further boost, the group has received a grant from the National Lottery Community Fund, meaning they can employ a part-time cafe and community development project worker for the next 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The thriving Wednesday and Saturday morning cafes held in the heart of the library have become a hub for the community – and the proceeds from special cafe events support other local charities.

Friends of Lancaster Library mark their 10 year anniversary at the cafe.

The Friends of Lancaster Library have five newly appointed trustees to oversee the expansion of their activities.

Chairman Stuart Reynolds said: “We would like to thank Lancaster and District CVS for their help in preparing our applications to both the Charity Commission and the National Lottery. We are thrilled that the National Lottery Community Fund approved our project to continue to develop our impact in the Lancaster Library and its local community.”

Trustees and volunteers are determined to use the new status as a springboard for even bigger and better things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The library’s small, sunny courtyard is having a facelift and additional volunteers will run projects such as the beginnings of public libraries and children’s reading support.

The Facebook page for Friends of Lancaster Library gives all the information on upcoming events and who to contact for further information www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079499109161