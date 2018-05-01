Fresh appeal to trace man in connection with Morecambe shooting

Detectives hunting for a man they want to speak to in connection with a shooting in Morecambe have issued a fresh appeal for information.

Officers want to speak to Daniel Simpson, 25, as part of an ongoing investigation into the incident on December 2 last year, which left a 29-year-old woman with serious facial injuries.

Detectives believe a shotgun had been discharged through her window in Buttermere Avenue, hitting the woman in the face. She was taken to hospital for treatment.

Four people are set to stand trial at Preston Crown Court on Tuesday May 8 charged with attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder after police were called by paramedics at 12.30am on Saturday December 2.

However officers are still trying to trace Daniel Simpson – who has links to Lancashire and Bradford, West Yorkshire.

Detective Chief Inspector Becky Smith, of West CID, said: “We urgently need to find Daniel Simpson as part of our on-going investigation into this incident and I would ask anyone with information on where he might be to get in touch with us.

“I would also ask Daniel himself to contact us if he sees this appeal so we can arrange to speak with him.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 0035 of December 2nd (2017) or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Tanaka Mutambirwa, 25, of no fixed address, has been charged with attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Dean Tarry, 50, of Westminster Road, Morecambe, Jayden Williams, 25, of Allerton Road, Bradford, and Damien Ivory, 23, of Basil Street, Bradford, have all been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.