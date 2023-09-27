News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
Google celebrates its 25th birthday
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
School pays tribute to pupil, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon
Man dies after BMW crash which closed A6
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport

French adventure for children from village school near Lancaster

Sixteen Year 6 pupils from Caton Primary School waved goodbye to the white cliffs of Dover last week as they set sail for their five-day visit to northern France.
By Gayle RouncivellContributor
Published 27th Sep 2023, 14:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 14:09 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The children enjoyed an action-packed week, making memories to last a lifetime.

They stayed in the Hotel du Moulin Aux Draps, situated in the middle of the beautiful French countryside, where they were immersed in French language and culture.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The itinerary included a French ‘market mission’, visits to the historic town of Boulogne, Etaples Military Cemetery and La Coupole World War II bunker museum, fun at Le Touquet beach, and a day trip to Bruges.

Caton Primary School pupils set sail to France.Caton Primary School pupils set sail to France.
Caton Primary School pupils set sail to France.
Most Popular

Perhaps the most important and poignant part of the trip was when the pupils visited the Menin Gate at Ypres, where they took part in the Last Post ceremony, laying a wreath in remembrance of the fallen.

Headteacher Gail Bowskill said: “Our annual trip to France has become a real highlight in our school calendar.

"It’s something that our children look forward to with great anticipation and it never disappoints.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The trip plays a very important part in developing our pupils’ understanding of other languages and cultures, building their independence and resilience, and helping them to appreciate the sacrifices made by those who lost their lives.”

Paying their respects at Etaples WW1 Military cemetery.Paying their respects at Etaples WW1 Military cemetery.
Paying their respects at Etaples WW1 Military cemetery.

The school will be holding an open day on Tuesday October 31 between 4pm and 6pm. Visitors can tour the school at their leisure and hear speeches and performances from its prefects, school band and choir at 4.30pm and 5.30pm.

Private tours can also be booked by calling the school office on 01524 770104.

Related topics:France