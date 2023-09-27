Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The children enjoyed an action-packed week, making memories to last a lifetime.

They stayed in the Hotel du Moulin Aux Draps, situated in the middle of the beautiful French countryside, where they were immersed in French language and culture.

The itinerary included a French ‘market mission’, visits to the historic town of Boulogne, Etaples Military Cemetery and La Coupole World War II bunker museum, fun at Le Touquet beach, and a day trip to Bruges.

Caton Primary School pupils set sail to France.

Perhaps the most important and poignant part of the trip was when the pupils visited the Menin Gate at Ypres, where they took part in the Last Post ceremony, laying a wreath in remembrance of the fallen.

Headteacher Gail Bowskill said: “Our annual trip to France has become a real highlight in our school calendar.

"It’s something that our children look forward to with great anticipation and it never disappoints.

"The trip plays a very important part in developing our pupils’ understanding of other languages and cultures, building their independence and resilience, and helping them to appreciate the sacrifices made by those who lost their lives.”

Paying their respects at Etaples WW1 Military cemetery.

The school will be holding an open day on Tuesday October 31 between 4pm and 6pm. Visitors can tour the school at their leisure and hear speeches and performances from its prefects, school band and choir at 4.30pm and 5.30pm.