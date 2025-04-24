Free mobile phone data on offer for pregnant women living in this area of Lancashire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pregnant women living in an area of Lancashire are being offered free mobile data.

The University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay Trust (UHMBT) has partnered with Good Things Foundation, the UK's leading digital inclusion charity, to provide free data for pregnant people under the Trust's care.

Like a food bank but for mobile data, the National Databank provides free mobile SIM cards for people who would otherwise be unable to get online; enabling access to essential resources without judgement.

Criteria

Pregnant people aged over 18 will be eligible to receive data through the databank, provided they also meet at least one of the following criteria:

have no access or insufficient access to the internet at home

have no or insufficient access to the internet when away from the home

cannot afford their existing monthly contract or top up

UHMBT maternity colleagues will work closely with expectant parents and submit referrals on behalf of those who would benefit from free data.

The Trust is not required to share any personal information with the charity as the agreement is between the user and the mobile network provider, just like standard phone plans. Following referral, service users can then expect to receive their data by post within two weeks.

For more information, please contact your Midwife or visit the Good Things Foundation website.