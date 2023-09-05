News you can trust since 1837
Free fruit for children every morning at Heysham store

A Heysham store is doing its bit to promote healthy eating habits for kids.
By Debbie ButlerContributor
Published 5th Sep 2023, 10:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 11:04 BST
James Brown is offering free fruit for kids at his Tarnbrook store in Heysham.James Brown is offering free fruit for kids at his Tarnbrook store in Heysham.
Between 7am and 9am each weekday, children will be able to help themselves to one free piece of fruit to help towards their five a day, at Tarnbrook Premier.

James Brown, owner of the Tarnbrook Road store, said: “We have two schools within close proximity of the shop and many families within our local community.

"As a parent myself, I know how hard it is to try to get children to make healthier eating choices. We decided to run this incentive to try and support local families.”

