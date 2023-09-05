Free fruit for children every morning at Heysham store
A Heysham store is doing its bit to promote healthy eating habits for kids.
By Debbie ButlerContributor
Published 5th Sep 2023, 10:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 11:04 BST
Between 7am and 9am each weekday, children will be able to help themselves to one free piece of fruit to help towards their five a day, at Tarnbrook Premier.
James Brown, owner of the Tarnbrook Road store, said: “We have two schools within close proximity of the shop and many families within our local community.
"As a parent myself, I know how hard it is to try to get children to make healthier eating choices. We decided to run this incentive to try and support local families.”