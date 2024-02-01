Four-legged friends needed to help Morecambe disabled children’s charity campaign

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Unique Kidz and Co challenge is to cover 50 miles during March with your pooch and fetch at least £50 in sponsorship.

Last year’s campaign was a barking success, with over 30 dogs strutting their stuff and raising a whopping £2,235!

To celebrate this amazing achievement, the furry friends had a tail-wagging group walk along the promenade before the month ended.

One of last year's participants in the Wagz and Walkz challenge.

But this year, the Morecambe-based charity is aiming higher, with even more paws joining the parade.

Co-Founders and trustees Jane and Denise said: “This Year Unique Kidz and Co will celebrate its 15th birthday and this seems extra special as we head into our most exciting chapter yet.

"After a lot of hard work, we now have our final plan in place making us one step closer to reaching our dream of expanding our centre and developing our land.

"By taking on the 2024 Wagz & Walkz Challenge you and your dog will play a very active role in changing the lives of disabled children and young adults. Thank you so much to our sponsors Burch Tree Vets and Bay Vets for their support.”

All the dogs that join the pack for the 2024 campaign will receive a new bandana, a fundraising pack, and exclusive invites to join the Group Walk and Wagz and Walkz Facebook group.

If you and your furry companion are interested in joining the challenge, you can sign up at https://www.uniquekidzandco.org.uk/wagzwalkz/

Unique Kidz and Co is a Morecambe based charity which runs a range of services for disabled children, young adults and their families.

The charity was set up in 2009 by two parents of children with disabilities.

It currently supports over 180 local children and young adults through its afterschool clubs, holiday clubs, daytime support service, siblings group

and stay and play sessions.

Unique Kidz and Co relies heavily on fundraising and grants to be able to continue providing its life changing services.