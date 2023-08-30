The class of 1953 will meet again to reminisce about their days at a Lancaster school which closed in 2010.

The reunion has been organised by Graham Davies who was four in 1953 and describes his time at the school as ‘great fun.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But that very first day wasn’t fun for everyone. “About a third of the class were crying because they didn’t want to leave their mums,” said Graham who lived in Beaumont.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Skerton Primary School choir in 1960. Graham Davies is on the back row of the three lads.

Their first teacher was Miss Mothersill who encouraged her very young class to learn their 12 times table and gave Graham a little book ‘for good work.’

In other years at Infants school, the class was taught by Miss Dyson and Miss Hunter.

When they moved to Juniors, their first teacher was Miss Benson who went on to marry ITV newsreader, Robert Southgate, and then came the much stricter Miss Shaw who taught handicraft.

Graham Davies pictured in his first year at Skerton Infants School, 1953-4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the third year, the class went on a tour of Lancaster Town Hall as their teacher, Miss Joan Rogerson, was the daughter of the 1958-9 mayor, while the fourth year brought a trip to Speke Airport on a steam train and a ferry to New Brighton. This was the only class where they were taught by a man, Mr Gates.

Graham also remembered playing the lead character in a school play – The Greedy Wish – and re-enacting scenes from the popular television series, Sherlock Holmes, starring Basil Rathbone.

Although Graham said he was always playing up and got sent outside, he was one of nine boys and three girls in the class who passed their 11 plus exam and went on to grammar schools.

Graham’s career was in the insurance industry which took him around the country until he eventually settled in Cheltenham where he’s lived since 1980.

Fourth year pupils at Skerton Primary School in 1960 studying the source of the Lune.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad