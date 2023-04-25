Julia Slack’s new book, The Road to Somorrostro, is about coming of age, forbidden love, and the struggle for survival. It follows the lives of three generations of women in the Sixties with challenges to overcome.

Somorrostro beach is part of Barcelona’s main beach and was home to gypsy slums until they were demolished in 1966.

Julia was inspired to set her book there by French photographer Jacques Leonard, who married into a well-known gypsy family.

Julia Slack with her new book, The Road to Somorrostro.

“Although it’s a disturbing part of the city’s history that’s been forgotten or ignored, it’s also a fascinating insight into gypsy heritage,” said Julia.

Barcelona’s beach is a world away from the beach at Bolton-le-Sands where Julia used to live next to the Old Mill furniture warehouse at the end of Mill Lane on the shore. Her sister and her family still live in the village.

Julia said: “It was a beautiful place to grow up.”

Julia attended Bolton-le-Sands Primary School and after high school studied youth work at St Martin’s College, now the University of Cumbria, in Lancaster. She then studied in London for a qualification to teach English.

“I originally came to Barcelona to teach English for one year after I finished university,” said Julia, 54. “It turned into 26 years and counting.”

Julia, who works as a freelance teacher, copy editor and proof reader for fiction, has a 21-year-old son and has been with her Spanish partner for 12 years.

