Hilton Dawson, who was the Labour MP for Lancaster & Wyre from 1997 to 2005, will launch Being Political, Small Steps to Freedom and Change at The Gregson Arts & Community Centre on Saturday.

The book covers Hilton’s political and social work life and the different ways people can engage in politics on the local, national or international stage.

“I’ve been trying to write this book for years and I was 70 on Saturday so I was determined to do it by then,” said Hilton, who now lives in Northumbria.

“It’s all about encouraging people to get engaged with democracy and the life of a community, and try to make things happen. Politics is exciting.”

“If there’s any point in writing – or reading – this book, it’s to share some ideas for real change,” the former MP writes in the book’s introduction.

“I’m grounded here in north east England but wherever anyone finds themselves we should be forever looking out to the whole world, and the future. Let’s share the life and the ideas of ‘Being Political’ wherever, and whenever, we can.

“Let’s change the world by taking some small steps to freedom.”

The front cover of Hilton Dawson's new book features a Lancaster Guardian photo from his Skerton West councillor days.

The book begins with Hilton’s memories of Labour’s historic landslide General Election victory in which he became only the party’s second MP for the constituency.

“I said it to myself: ‘Hold on to this day, May 2 1997, the day that you’ll always remember. That will never come again.”

Hilton retained his seat in 2002, beating the Conservative candidate, Steve Barclay, who is now Health Secretary and who he describes as seeming “a very stolid, rather humourless young chap who didn’t go out of his way to make an impact on the wider constituency.”

The book also reflects on Hilton’s time as a Lancaster city councillor when he represented Skerton West, from 1987 to 1997, the first Labour candidate to win in the history of the ward.

“This was truly the moment when I felt I’d arrived and achieved something public that could never be taken from me,” he writes.

After leaving parliament, the former social worker worked for various agencies including ChildLine, Shaftesbury Young People, Serco Education and Children’s Services and the National Academy for Parenting Practitioners.

As the chief executive of the British Association of Social Workers, he aimed to implement changes in childcare.

Not one for retiring, Hilton, a grandfather of four, is no longer a Labour Party member. He has spent the past decade as a celebrant which he describes as one of the best jobs he’s ever had.

He also founded the Newbiggin-by-the-Sea Genealogy Project which is believed to have created the world’s largest family tree. Hilton’s family originates from that area.