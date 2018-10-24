Former Lancaster Mayor and Tory stalwart rejected by party

A Conservative councillor and former Mayor of Lancaster has been blocked twice by his own party from standing in next year’s local council elections.

Coun Roger Mace, who has represented Kellet Ward since 1999 and was a founder member of Morecambe and Lunesdale Conservative Association, said he was “deeply shocked” at the decision to stop him from standing as a Conservative councillor again.

Coun Mace said that a party committee had rejected his application to be approved as a Conservative candidate at next May’s local elections, and gave him no opportunity to hear or challenge the reasons for the decision.

He said: “The individuals responsible for my treatment have no right to look to me for support in the future.

“I believe the failure to abide by this basic principle of a fair hearing is contrary to natural justice.

“I have been an active Conservative supporter all my adult life.

“The members of the local committee who voted against me have ignored plentiful evidence that, over many years as a councillor, I have put my heart and soul into support for my local community – and for the Conservative Party.

“My duty as a councillor is to serve the local electors in my ward. My relationships with those Conservative supporters with whom I have campaigned and socialised for many years are unchanged by the committee’s decisions.

“My Conservative principles are unchanged.

“I remain a member of the Conservative Party and I intend to continue to represent the electorate in my ward to the best of my ability.”

In August Conservative councillor for Silverdale Nigel Goodrich was also told he would not be allowed to stand at next year’s elections.

No-one from Morecambe and Lunesdale Conservative Association was available for comment as the Lancaster Guardian went to press.