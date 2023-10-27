Former Heysham and Lancaster school pupil publishes children's picture book

A former Ripley pupil has achieved her dream of becoming a published author with the release of her debut children’s book.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kirsty Duncan (née Grayem), a former Heysham resident and ex-St Peter’s CE Primary School and Ripley St Thomas CE Academy pupil, has published The Bear and the Bat, a heart-warming tale exploring the themes of friendship, adventure, and the importance of being yourself.

The story follows the journey of a bear and a bat who find themselves unexpectedly thrown together on an extraordinary adventure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Through their trials and encounters, they discover the true meaning of friendship and the importance of being yourself.

Kirsty with her daughter Pippa.

Reflecting on her journey, Kirsty expresses gratitude towards the community and schools she attended.

"Growing up in Heysham has instilled a sense of wonder and imagination within me, which has greatly influenced my writing,” Kirsty said.

"I am truly grateful for the opportunities and education I received at St Peter’s School and Ripley St Thomas High School.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now living in Knutsford, Cheshire, Kirsty is thrilled to share her debut book with the world.

The Bear and the Bat front cover.

"I hope The Bear and the Bat brings joy and inspiration to young readers, encouraging them to embrace their uniqueness and find friendship in unexpected places,” she said.

The Bear and the Bat has already garnered praise from early readers AKA chief test readers, who have commended Kirsty's ability to weave a tale that is both entertaining and thought-provoking.

Through her relatable characters and engaging narrative, Kirsty has created a book that not only captivates young minds but also imparts valuable morals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kirsty hopes that her story will inspire other mothers and individuals with a passion for writing to pursue their dreams. With her talent and determination, she has proven that it is never too late to embark on a new chapter and bring your vision to life.

The Bear and the Bat is now available for as a First Edition pre-order, which closes on Wednesday November 8.

The Bear and the Bat is officially released on Friday December 1.

To get your copy visit www.linkpop.com/kirstyduncanwrites