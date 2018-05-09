Former Garstang county council depot set for business hub rejuvenation

A former Lancashire County Council Depot on the north side of Green Lane West is being redeveloped with eight new business hubs coming to the site.

Wyre Council approved the plans, submitted by Garstang Truck Bodies, last week at it’s monthly planning committee.

One larger building will house Garstang Truck Bodies’ expansion of its neighbouring site, with the other seven being self-contained industrial units available for Garstang’s expanding businesses.

Acting on behalf of Garstang Truck Bodies, planning agents MP Planning Ltd stated: “The proposed buildings will provide new modern industrial units for the existing business, and other local businesses.

“It is anticipated that there will be keen interest and uptake in the units, due to the identified shortage of such facilities in the borough.”

The buildings will be located on the site around the perimeter with an internal road and car parking to suit each unit, with 18 car parking spots in total.

One letter of objection to the plans was received complaining at a loss of light and overshadowing a property in Meadow Park, deeming the visual impact of the development as “unacceptable”.