Former Blockbuster site next to Dominos Pizza in Morecambe to become new gym

Plans to open a new gym in Morecambe have been submitted to the city council.

Colin Stephenson, of Heysham, has applied to open a Body Evolution Gym in the former Blockbuster building in Central Drive, next to Dominos Pizza.

The gym, previously based in Northgate, is due to open on Saturday May 4.

The property is 271sqm, and the applicant states the opening hours would be 5am until midnight Monday to Friday, 6am until midnight on Saturday, and 8am until 11pm on Sundays.

The company said on its Facebook page: “We finally are in receipt of the keys and now own Unit 2, Central Drive! (Formerly blockbusters video).

“The work starts straight away to build one hell of a gym!!

“Follow our update for the transformation.

“Now we are grinding!”

Blockbuster in Morecambe closed in 2013, {https://www.thevisitor.co.uk/news/business/blockbuster-to-close-in-morecambe-1-5430857|after going into administration in January of that year.